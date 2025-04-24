Developer meets with Glenwood South community on plans to construct 30-story building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The developer behind the proposed 'Peace and West' mixed use project held a community meeting on Wednesday hoping to win over residents who are protesting plans to rezone the land near Glenwood South.

The developer wants to rezone the area to build a structure that will be 30-stories high.

While many in the neighborhood are open to growth and expansion, they want developers and city leaders to keep in mind affordability and respect the area's historical integrity .

After the presentation during the meeting, attendees were able to ask questions.

"How are you as a developer going to ensure me as a city employee rent from a place like this next to what is going to be dubbed Raleigh Central Park," said Alex Lafond, who is against the rezoning.

LaFond was one of the 150 people in attendance to voice their concerns about a new development in the Glenwood-Brooklyn neighborhood. The plot of land is currently zoned for a dozen stories and mix-used space at the corner of Peace' and West Street across from Publix.

Roy Attride who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years made a 3-D model where blue represents the initial proposal.

"And then the red is 30 stories. And that's what they're looking to increase the size to again," he said. "Twelve stories would be a huge increase in density. We give about 550 housing units. It would really be a great project and it matches all of the city plans and the policies. Thirty stories does not. It goes against all the plans and policies."

Another major concern is the affordability.

The developer said they would contribute just over a million dollars to the city's affordable housing fund; however the units would be market rate.

Raleigh Mayor, Janet Cowell took in everyone's feedback.

"I think this meeting was developers talk to the neighbors and let's hear what the issues are. And I think we've heard two issues, which is height and the inclusion of affordability versus making a contribution to an affordable fund," she said. "So I think they will come back with a potential different proposal.... I don't know how different it's going to be."

This is the second time the development company has made the rezoning request. The first was denied.

Neighbors are cautiously optimistic about next steps, hoping it will be denied again.

ABC11 asked the developers for a comment, they said they would hold off till after the second community meeting.