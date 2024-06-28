Dick Vitale, longtime ESPN college basketball analyst, reveals cancer diagnosis

Dick Vitale, the longtime ESPN NCAA college basketball commentator and analyst, said doctors diagnosed him with cancer that was detected after undergoing a biopsy of his Lymph Nodes in his neck.

"I will win this battle," Vitale said on X.

Vitale was previously diagnosed with lymphoma in his neck in 2021. After surgery in November of 2023, he said his vocal cord cancer "is gone."

ABC/ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale calls a NCAA college basketball game between the Baylor Bears and the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. AP Photo/Ray Carlin

Vitale said he will undergo surgery on Tuesday adding it "will be a success."

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN's first college basketball broadcast.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN and this station.