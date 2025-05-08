Dick's House of Sport taking over old Sears location at Crabtree Valley Mall

The space has been empty ever since the Sears store closed in 2018.

The space has been empty ever since the Sears store closed in 2018.

The space has been empty ever since the Sears store closed in 2018.

The space has been empty ever since the Sears store closed in 2018.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dick's House of Sport is set to take over the old Sears location at Crabtree Valley Mall.

The space has been empty ever since the Sears store closed in 2018.

The Dick's concept features rock climbing walls, batting cages, golf services and more.

Currently, Fayetteville has the only House of Sport location in the state. A Durham location is also in the works for the Streets at Southpoint.

House of Sport is part of Dick's Sporting Goods.

It's not clear when the Crabtree store will open.

