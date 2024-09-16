Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal 'push the limits' at Emmys, present in Spanish

LOS ANGELES -- Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal decided to "push the limits" by presenting an award in Spanish on Sunday night during the 76th Emmy Awards.

"We were just told that the Emmys are losing a big chunk of their audience, so me and Diego decided to do something to push the limits, to erase the boundaries."

Then, Luna began speaking in Spanish, greeting people with "Buenas noches."

"Greetings to those who speak Spanish in this venue and to the more than 50 million Spanish speakers in this country," Luna continued in Spanish.

Luna and García Bernal then presented the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. García Bernal read the winner, Steven Zaillian, also in Spanish.

Viewers took to X to praise them for "unapologetically speaking Spanish".

This is not the first, and won't be the last time the Mexican actors showcase their native language in a space that is dominated by English speakers.

Both Luna and García Bernal are starring in Hulu's new series, "La Maquina", which will be the first Spanish language original series on the streaming service. It features the actors as a boxer and manager duo struggling to make a comeback as champions. The cast also features Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucía Méndez.

You can watch all six episodes when "La Máquina" premieres on Hulu October 9, 2024.

