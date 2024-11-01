Disney greenlights two new music-driven series, including a live action 'Vampirina' for 2025

Two music-driven, live action series are coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Branded Television has greenlit two new comedy series, "How We Became the Biggest Band in the World" and "Vampirina" (working titles).

Both shows are music-driven, live action series, slated to premiere in 2025 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said "Both new series are full of all the elements we know our young audiences love: relatable, aspirational characters, upbeat music and plenty of laughter, friendship and heart."

"How We Became the Biggest Band in the World" (working title) follows three best friends and "members of a mega-famous pop group, Electric Bloom as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in middle school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe."

Lumi Pollack will play Posey on "How We Became the Biggest Band in the World" (working title) Disney Branded Television

The series stars Lumi Pollack as Posey, Carmen Sanchez as Jade, Ruby Marino as Tulip and Nathaniel Buescher as Lucas.

Eric Friedman is the showrunner and an executive producer. Iconic songwriter Diane Warren and Bahareh Batmang are executive producers on the show, with Warren writing the songs in the pilot.

"Vampirina" (working title) is inspired by the Disney Jr. animated series "Vampirina" and based on the books written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham.

The new, live action version will follow "a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living amongst humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire secret, something that's made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school."

Kenzi Richardson will play Vee in "Vampirina" (working title) Disney Branded Television

The series stars Kenzi Richardson as Vee, Jiwon Lee as Sophie, Shaun Dixon as Elijah, Milo Maharlika as Demi and Faith Hedley as Britney.

Randi Barnes serves as showrunner and executive producer. Tim Federle (Writer/EP, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Bronwyn North-Resist are also executive producers.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.