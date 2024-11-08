Disney releases dates for 'Descendants/Zombies' tour, featuring Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye and more

The arena tour features stars and music from both franchises, beginning summer 2025
LOS ANGELES -- Calling all Disney "Descendants" and "Zombies" fans!
Disney has announced all the details for the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour."
The "Worlds Collide Tour" is coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025, featuring hit songs from both franchises.
It features stars from "Descendants: The Rise of Red" including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley, as well as stars from the upcoming movie, "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," including Freya Skye, Malachi Barton and Mekonnen Knife.
The tour will celebrate the high-energy music from both franchises, encouraging fans to dance and sing.
The "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena) and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena).
The full tour schedule is as follows:
July 17 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 19 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
July 20 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
July 22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
July 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
July 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
July 26 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
July 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
August 1 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
August 2 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
August 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
August 6 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
August 8 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
August 9 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
August 12 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
August 13 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 16 - Toronto, ONT - Scotiabank Arena
August 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
August 19 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
August 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 23 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
August 24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
August 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 27 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
August 29 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
August 30 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
August 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
September 2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
September 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 5 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 6 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
September 7 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
September 9 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 11 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 12 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
September 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
For additional details, visit www.descendantszombiestour.com
An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 14 at 10pm local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning November 12.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with Worlds Collide Tour talent, access to a pre-show VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time here https://descendantszombieslive.com/
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and this ABC station.