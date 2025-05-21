Disney, TelevisaUnivision to bring largest collection of Spanish-language content to streaming

As part of the deal, Disney+ and ViX will be available as a combined offering in Mexico.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Entertainment and TelevisaUnivision announced a new multi-region distribution partnership on Wednesday that will bring the largest collection of Spanish-language content to Hulu + Live TV.

As part of the new deal, TelevisaUnivision's U.S. Networks, including Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión, will launch on the Hulu + Live TV core channel line-up on June 3, just in time for the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup soccer events.

Content will include scripted and unscripted hits to the best in news, sports and live entertainment.

Additionally, TelevisaUnivision channels including N+FORO, TLNovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música will later be added to the Español add-on for Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

"We're thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Disney that puts our community at the center. TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of Spanish-language content in the world, and this deal underscores two critically important elements: our portfolio is a main anchor for any pay TV distributor-without TelevisaUnivision, there is no complete pay-tv offering; and our direct-to-consumer business continues to break boundaries as ViX further strengthens its powerful connection to Hispanics around the world," said Rafael Urbina, President of Streaming and Digital at TelevisaUnivision, in a press release.

"This new partnership allows us to strategically build upon our current channel offering and Spanish-language content available on Hulu + Live TV, while providing subscribers in Mexico with a meaningful opportunity to access the very best of Disney's blockbuster films, award-winning Originals and iconic franchises alongside TelevisaUnivision's industry-leading Spanish-language content including news, novelas, sports and more in one subscription," said Lauren Tempest, General Manager, Hulu & EVP, DTC Content Partnerships, in a statement.

As part of the deal, Disney+ and ViX will be available as a combined offering in Mexico, giving ViX users access to Disney+ as part of their subscription.

