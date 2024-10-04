Disney+ has revealed the official trailer for "Out of My Mind," based on the bestselling novel by Sharon M. Draper

Disney+'s 'Out of My Mind' releases trailer ahead of World Cerebral Palsy Day

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ has released the official trailer for "Out of My Mind," based on the bestselling novel by Sharon M. Draper, ahead of World Cerebral Palsy Day (celebrated on October 6).

The film follows Melody Brooks, a sharp-minded, but non-verbal girl with cerebral palsy. As she navigates the sixth grade, "a young educator notices her student's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it."

The film stars newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody, alongside acclaimed actors Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Michael Chernus, Courtney Taylor and Judith Light. Jennifer Aniston portrays Melody's inner voice.

On The Red Carpet catches up with the cast of 'Out of My Mind' at their premiere at Sundance Film Festival

The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where On The Red Carpet spoke with the stars about the movie.

Light told us, "You will always root for her. You will see how she's treated in many circumstances. Then you will see how she responds."

"It's Melody's story. I think it's sort of her perspective that we're relying on to garner a reaction. She's got a great curiosity and appetite for life. She's sort of at a moment of looking to expand her adventure," Kirby explained.

"Out of My Mind" marks Taylor's film debut.

"I'm pretty proud of myself that I got the courage to do this and to be able to be a voice inside many kids around the world," she said.

"Out of My Mind" premieres November 22 on Disney+.

