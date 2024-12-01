Puppy stranded under TX bridge rescued by firefighters; woman adopts him on the spot

A woman was so moved by the rescue, she adopted the pooch on the spot, officials said.

HOUSTON, Texas -- It took firefighters from two stations and a water rescue team member to pull a terrified chihuahua from Houston chilly waters on Friday morning.

A passerby spotted the dog while walking in Houston Botanic Garden and alerted groundskeeper Fernando Vivanco, who called police.

Vivanco said the dog was shaking as it stood on the base of a concrete support beam for a pedestrian bridge over the Sims Bayou.

Vivanco told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK he'd seen alligators in that bayou before.

He said a diver swam out to the dog, but the dog jumped into the water and tried to swim away.

When the diver eventually caught up and pulled the petrified pup to dry land, Vivanco said the dog was still scared and even tried to bite his rescuer.

But the story ended on a high note.

Vivanco said a woman who saw the rescue adopted the chihuahua on the spot.