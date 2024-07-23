Moore County All-Stars become first team in region to play in Dixie Softball World Series

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 12-and-under Moore County Softball All-Stars are the first team from the region to ever play in the Dixie Softball World Series.

"I mean it really is a big deal," head coach Megan Jackson said.

The team placed third in the district tournament and then finished second at states.

All that is left is to travel to East Ouachita, Louisiana, for the World Series.

"From practice one I looked them in the eyes and I said 'Our goal is Louisiana at the end of July,'" Jackson said. "They all said OK!"

The girls are on a mission to return to Moore County as champions.

"It's never happened so it would be like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Amelia Whitaker said.

The Dixie Softball World Series is a double elimination tournament. Moore County will play its first game Saturday, July 27.

"I think it's just going to be fun like travelling with our team and experiencing all of this," Brynlee Jackson said.

If you'd like to send a message of support or help fund the Moore County All-Stars, you can head to the team's Facebook for more details.