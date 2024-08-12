DNC Chicago 2024: What to know about the Democratic National Convention

The DNC will be held at the United Center and at McCormick Place from Aug. 19-22.

CHICAGO -- The Democratic National Convention is taking place this month in Chicago, just weeks after the Republican National Convention was held in Milwaukee.

Chicago beat out New York and Atlanta to host the DNC. It will have a major impact on the city.

When and where is the DNC?

From Democrat to Republican, uneventful to infamous, Chicago has hosted more national political conventions than any other city.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said it was a tough decision to pick Chicago, but ultimately the city's labor connections and its immediate readiness to handle roughly 50,000 visitors, 20,000 members of the media and 5,500 delegates, alternates and other guests expected to come to the convention, helped it win the bid.

City leaders pledged to work with state and federal partners to ensure everyone coming to the convention can feel safe, and talked about how they will make sure it's not just downtown and areas near convention activities that will take part in what is expected to be a $150 million boost to the Chicago area.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington talks about the impact of the Democratic National Convention on Chicago.

The last time the DNC was in Chicago was in 1996, and that convention managed to break even.

At the convention, Democrats will choose who will be at the top of the next presidential ticket.

The largest city in the Midwest has long been considered a bastion of the pro-labor movement that helped Brandon Johnson's progressive campaign for mayor.

Tourism industry leaders in the state are looking forward to the worldwide media contingent that converges on the city to cover the convention. They believe that will help send out positive images of Chicago, rather than the crime that has dominated much national media coverage in recent years.

Leaders say the hospitality industry has rebounded pretty well from the pandemic, and the convention will likely boost the city's image for years to come. And, as a bonus, the timing of the convention may be one of the best times of year to showcase the beautiful sites and features of Chicago.

How to attend

Metra will offer shuttle trains during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The shuttles will run from the O'Hare Transfer Station to Union Station every hour.

Metra said it will take about 35 minutes to get conventioneers from O'Hare to Union Station.

The service will run Aug. 12 through the 30th. It will be available on weekends.

The O'Hare Transfer Station is located near the airport's multimodal rental car facility.

A one-way ticket will cost $3.75. Tickets can be purchased via the Ventra app before boarding.

Street Closures, Parking Restrictions

United Center and McCormick Place Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout begins on Monday, August 12 at 6 a.m.

- Residents can expect intermittent traffic impacts in the areas around both convention sites due to restricted parking, rolling street closures and possible full street closures as needed.

- No parking in curb lanes in all build areas along the security perimeter.

United Center Street Closures begin on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

- West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

- Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

- West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

- West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

- West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

- West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

- South Horner Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

- South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

- South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Restricted vehicle traffic: Jackson Boulevard from South Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

McCormick Place Street Closures begin on Friday, August 16 at 10 p.m.

- Indiana Avenue from 18th to East 24th Place

- Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th streets

- Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

- 23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

- Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

- 24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

- Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

- 24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

- MLK Drive from Cermak Road to 25th Street

- East 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, South Michigan Avenue to South Calumet Avenue.

- East 21st Street is open from west of South Michigan Avenue to inclusive of South Wabash Avenue and East 21st.

No trucks or anything larger than passenger cars permitted on Interstate 55 / Stevenson Expressway between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street in both directions.

The MLK Boulevard exit from I-55 northbound lanes (here eastbound), inclusive of the I-55 turnaround lane (northbound to southbound) will be closed except to vehicles specifically authorized by the Secret Service.

There will also be rolling street closures due to DNC activity.

Some sidewalks around the venues will be closed to pedestrian traffic for public safety. Be aware of any directional signage in the area.

Parking Restrictions:

Normal parking operations will be maintained outside the security perimeter unless otherwise posted. Follow all parking rules and times listed on signs.

Pay attention to posted signage detailing parking restrictions. Vehicles that are not removed from the street by the designated date and time will be ticketed and towed.

For inquiries about towed vehicles, call 312-744-4444. Or click here.

Parking restrictions will be posted and updated as they are available.

Reroutes:

Around the United Center, there will be a detour to get around the closures beginning on Ashland Avenue to Harrison Street to Western to Grand Avenue to Ashland Avenue.

Be prepared for intermittent closures of streets in the area due to marches.

Visit chicago.gov for the latest information.