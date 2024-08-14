'Idol Across America' in California lets musical hopefuls audition virtually

Do you have what it takes to be the next "American idol"? Talented singers can sign up for virtual auditions in "Idol Across America" in California ahead of next season's competition.

HOLLYWOOD -- "American Idol" hopefuls, now is your chance! It's time to sign up for the virtual auditions with "Idol Across America" in California.

Last spring, we saw Coachella Valley native Abi Carter crowned as winner of "American Idol." The year before that, it was Hawaii's Iam Tongi who had the judges in tears from the get-go! And in 2021, the winner was Apple Valley's Chayce Beckham.

What do these Idols have in common? For all of them, it started with an audition. And now it's easier than ever to do that! There's an open call for virtual Zoom auditions for "American Idol in California." Hopefuls can sign up to receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next "American Ido" as we enter season eight on ABC.

"We leave no stone unturned," said producer Kyle Khou. "You log on, get into a holding room, and then you sing for a producer. You can be in your living room, or your bathroom, I've had someone audition from a bakery...anywhere!"

Khou is one of those casting producers. He knows what he's talking about - he was a contestant himself back in 2011.

"I think authenticity is key, I know that sounds cliche, but we want someone to come on, sing the songs they want to sing, represent themselves, and that's going to shine the most," said Khou. "We need all types of people to show, if you have talent, no matter who you are, what you believe, I think that's something so beautiful about 'American Idol.' Everyone feels included."

Do you have what it takes to be the next "American Idol"? Visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions for more information on "Idol Across America" and get all the specific audition details. California's auditions are slated for this coming Monday, Aug. 19.

