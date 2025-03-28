Another 2 law firms targeted by Trump sue to block executive order

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined calls for unity against the Trump administration's retaliation on law firms who challenge its agenda.

WASHINGTON -- Two law firms -- Jenner and Block and WilmerHale -- filed suit against the Trump administration on Friday to block executive orders signed by President Donald Trump last week that targeted their attorneys' security clearances and bring to a halt any interactions they may have with the federal government.

"The Order threatens not only Jenner, but also its clients and the legal system itself," Jenner and Block said Friday in its lawsuit. "Our Constitution, top to bottom, forbids attempts by the government to punish citizens and lawyers based on the clients they represent, the positions they advocate, the opinions they voice, and the people with whom they associate."

Jenner and Block and WilmerHale are the latest firms seeking to counter what has been a rapid onslaught by the White House seeking to target individual firms that have hired or otherwise represented Trump's political enemies.

"The President's sweeping attack on WilmerHale (and other firms) is unprecedented and unconstitutional," the lawsuit said. "The First Amendment protects the rights of WilmerHale, its employees, and its clients to speak freely, petition the courts and other government institutions, and associate with the counsel of their choice without facing retaliation and discrimination by federal officials."

The firms' legal challenges against what they have described as blatantly "unconstitutional" executive orders come on the heels of successful effort by the law firm Perkins Coie, which earlier this month secured a court order blocking similar executive action signed by Trump.

The lawsuits, filed in federal court in D.C. on Friday, accuse Trump of engaging in a sweeping campaign to intimidate major law firms who have represented plaintiffs currently suing the administration, or who have represented or at one point employed those he dislikes.

"These orders send a clear message to the legal profession: Cease certain representations adverse to the government and renounce the Administration's critics -- or suffer the consequences," the Jenner and Block suit said. "The orders also attempt to pressure businesses and individuals to question or even abandon their associations with their chosen counsel, and to chill bringing legal challenges at all."

Both lawsuits were initially assigned Friday to D.C. District judge Beryl Howell, who previously enjoined the Trump administration from enforcing its executive order against the law firm Perkins Coie -- and described it as very likely unconstitutional. But on Friday afternoon, Howell ordered them to be randomly reassigned to a different judge -- noting they raise separate factual and legal questions than the Perkins Coie case.

Earlier this week, Howell rejected an effort from the Trump administration to have her removed from overseeing the Perkins Coie lawsuit after they argued she showed clear bias against Trump.

