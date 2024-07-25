Donald Trump pushes to get judge in fraud trial kicked off case as he appeals $454 million ruling

Former President Donald Trump tried Thursday to get the judge who oversaw his civil fraud trial in New York kicked off the case, alleging violations of the rules governing how judges are supposed to behave.

Former President Donald Trump tried Thursday to get the judge who oversaw his civil fraud trial in New York kicked off the case, alleging violations of the rules governing how judges are supposed to behave.

Former President Donald Trump tried Thursday to get the judge who oversaw his civil fraud trial in New York kicked off the case, alleging violations of the rules governing how judges are supposed to behave.

Former President Donald Trump tried Thursday to get the judge who oversaw his civil fraud trial in New York kicked off the case, alleging violations of the rules governing how judges are supposed to behave.

Former President Donald Trump tried Thursday to get the judge who oversaw his civil fraud trial in New York kicked off the case, alleging violations of the rules governing how judges are supposed to behave.

Trump's attorneys said Judge Arthur Engoron "may have engaged in actions fundamentally incompatible with the responsibilities attendant to donning the black robe and sitting in judgment."

The defense alleged Engoron spoke to a New York real estate attorney about the substance of Trump's case in violation of New York's Code of Judicial Conduct. The filing cited a conversation between Engoron and Adam Leitman Bailey, who alleged he spoke with Engoron three weeks before he issued his final order in the case that required Trump to pay nearly half a billion dollars.

"I saw him in the corner [ at the courthouse ] and I told my client, 'I need to go.' And I walked over and we started talking ... I wanted him to know what I think and why. ... I really want him to get it right," Bailey told NBC New York, which first reported the story.

Bailey could not immediately be reached for comment. There was no immediate comment from the court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.