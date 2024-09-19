  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wake County woman charged with neglecting disabled person, false imprisonment, animal cruelty

WTVD logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:53PM
69-year-old woman arrested, charged with neglecting disabled person
Deputies said the woman confined the victim to a room and denied him medication, basic needs and toiletries.

RALEIGHH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she neglected a disabled person.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman who was neglecting a disabled person on Aug. 23. Deputies said Donella Jones, 69, confined the victim to a room and denied him medication, basic needs and toiletries.

During the investigation, deputies found a malnourished dog that had been left at a home without food or water. The dog was taken by the Wake County Animal Control.

Investigators arrested and charged Jones on Sept. 18 with felony neglect of a disabled adult, false imprisonment, cruelty to animals, abandonment of an animal and resisting a public officer.

She is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW