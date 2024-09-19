Wake County woman charged with neglecting disabled person, false imprisonment, animal cruelty

RALEIGHH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she neglected a disabled person.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman who was neglecting a disabled person on Aug. 23. Deputies said Donella Jones, 69, confined the victim to a room and denied him medication, basic needs and toiletries.

During the investigation, deputies found a malnourished dog that had been left at a home without food or water. The dog was taken by the Wake County Animal Control.

Investigators arrested and charged Jones on Sept. 18 with felony neglect of a disabled adult, false imprisonment, cruelty to animals, abandonment of an animal and resisting a public officer.

She is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.