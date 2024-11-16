Downtown Cary Park celebrates 1 year: 'The growth here has been amazing'

At least 40,000 people visit Cary Park each month, according to downtown staff

At least 40,000 people visit Cary Park each month, according to downtown staff

At least 40,000 people visit Cary Park each month, according to downtown staff

At least 40,000 people visit Cary Park each month, according to downtown staff

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- This time last year, Downtown Cary Park opened with a bang; with an ice rink and celebrity guests. The same energy will continue a year later as they ring in year two.

The park is like a scene out of your favorite rom-com movie, with children exploring the playground, and a beloved third space for people to come together.

The increased foot traffic and sense of community is what Wayne Steinkopf loves.

"The growth here has been amazing. I've lived here since 1988, but especially like in the past five years, especially in this area, the growth has been amazing and events like this in this park really bring all the families out," said Steinkopf, Swanky Stitches.

There was no shortage of activities. The park has hosted almost 900 programs and at least 40,000 people visit the park each month, according to General Manager Joy Ennis.

"We are here to be an iconic destination that spurs economic development in the downtown area. And we're here for people to come and make memories," said Ennis.

ALSO SEE: LGBTQ+ Triangle families express fear over another Trump term

The owners of SAAP also celebrated a year with Downtown Cary.

"It's been so far the best thing ever. You know, when we came here to Cary, it was a dream come true," said Chef Lon Bounsanga and Annmarie, SAAP Owner.

Located on the ground floor of the Walker apartment community, they maintain an active dining room.

While there can be growing pains like the occasional traffic jam or parking, there are plans for a new lot in the future.

Downtown Cary Park will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

There will be fun all day for the family, starting with the farmers market, and 275 drones will light up the sky.