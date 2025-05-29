Meet DPAC's rising high school musical star finalists from across North Carolina

DPAC Rising Star Awards is a regional competition that celebrates keeping the performing arts alive in our school systems. It's a part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards also known as the Jimmy Awards.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Who are the best high school musical theater performers in North Carolina?

Thursday night the mystery will be removed, and the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) will celebrate the finalists among 44 musical productions from across the state. Judges choose the 20 finalists from a pool of 180 student nominees.

Winners in all award categories will be announced, including The DPAC Rising Star Awards' Best Actor and Best Actress, who will both receive $2,000 in scholarships. It also includes an all-expense paid trip to New York City to compete in the Jimmy Award which takes place in June.

The DPAC Rising Star Awards will be at 7:30 p.m. This year's hosts are Clay Aiken and special guest Tony Award Winner, J. Harrison Ghee.

What are the DPAC Rising Star Awards?

It is a regional competition that celebrates keeping the performing arts alive in the North Carolina school systems. It's a proud part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), also known as the Jimmy Awards. This program offers the potential to catapult the careers of Broadway's future stars and is open to high school musical theater programs across central North Carolina.

What to expect

The 20 student finalists will compete live for their chance to advance to the national level of the competition at the Jimmy Awards in June.

Tony Award Winner and Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee will also perform. DPAC Rising Star Awards' 2024 Best Actor and Actress winners Conor Kruger and Alex Fluker will also perform.

And that's not all...

DPAC has invited performers from each participating school to perform on stage in the Ensemble. Yes, 80 high school students will make their DPAC debut in the Ensemble.

Rising Star Awards categories

Other awards recognizing excellence in student performance and production that will be presented include:



Best Ensemble

Best Musical

Best Student Orchestra

Best Student Choreography

Best Student Lighting Design

Best Student Costume Design

Best Dancer

The DPAC Rising Star Awards is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

