Durham Public Schools continue search for new superintendent

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public School System is taking the next step to find a new superintendent.

The district plans on interviewing candidates on Saturday. According to their timeline, they hope to narrow down a finalist between June and July.

Earlier this year, Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigned as superintendent after the pay dispute resulting in staff calling out of work and forcing schools to close.

WATCH | DPS Superintendent resigns

Dr. Mubenga announced his resignation during a closed meeting Wednesday night.

Catty Moore took over as interim superintendent shortly after this announcement.

According to DPS, some employees received more money than they should have in their paychecks dating between July and December 2023 that were processed in the October, November, and December payroll.

The district said Mubenga, who served as superintendent for seven years, was also aware of a problem in Nov. 2023 and engaged the HIL Consultants to look into the issue.

The school said it was then informed of the problem two months later in January.

WATCH | How we got here: A timeline of DPS' ongoing challenges