Orange County opens new southern branch of public library

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County is celebrating the grand opening of its newest library.

It's a three-level library complex located on South Greensboro Street and named after Carrboro's first Black Mayor, Dr. Robert Drakeford.

The $42 million project will serve as Orange County library's southern branch and also house several town departments.

The ceremony was supposed to happen on Friday, but was postponed by the weather.