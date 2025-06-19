Driver charged in connection with hit-and-run crash in Chatham County

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is facing charges after a hit-and-run over the weekend that seriously injured a young mother.

The incident happened along Old US 1 in Moncure on Sunday morning.

Authorities said Eboni Watson was trying to cross the road when she was hit by a vehicle, and the driver took off.

Deputies later found the suspected vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, abandoned near Lee County, leading authorities to the driver, Shequel Foxx.

Foxx was charged with felony hit and run, failure to report an accident, and exceeding the posted speed.

