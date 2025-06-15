Woman charged with DWI and child endangerment after Cumberland County crash

EASTOVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is facing multiple charges following an overnight DWI crash in Cumberland County on Sunday.

First responders were dispatched to the 800 block of Middle Road shortly after midnight, where they discovered a Buick passenger car in a ditch.

Investigators reported that the car had been traveling on River Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver then crossed the intersection and struck a ditch.

Inside the car at the time of the crash were a woman and four children. Authorities noted that none of the children were wearing seatbelts. Fortunately, there were no major injuries reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol administered a sobriety test and a breathalyzer test to the driver.

She was arrested and charged with the following:



One count of Driving While Intoxicated

One count of Open Container

Four counts of Child Endangerment

Four counts of No Child Seat/Seatbelt

One count of Failure to Reduce Speed

One count of Failure to Stop for Stop Sign

Additional charges are pending.

All children were evaluated by Cumberland County EMS and released to family members who arrived at the scene.

The driver was transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

SEE ALSO | Body of drowning victim recovered after Wake County water search