Driver rescued from submerged car at Hope Mills Lake

A Hope Mills police officer and firefighter jumped into the lake to get the man out of the car.

A Hope Mills police officer and firefighter jumped into the lake to get the man out of the car.

A Hope Mills police officer and firefighter jumped into the lake to get the man out of the car.

A Hope Mills police officer and firefighter jumped into the lake to get the man out of the car.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was rescued after his car crashed into water on Tuesday morning in Cumberland County.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at Hope Mills Lake.

Investigators said they found a Honda Civic submerged in the water with the driver still inside the car.

A Hope Mills police officer and firefighter jumped into the lake to help get the man out of the car.

The driver and a police officer were both taken to a hospital. Both are expected to be OK.