Drone updates: No national security risk found after 5K tips, FBI and other federal agencies say

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states.

The thousands of drone sightings reported over the last month in Northeastern states don't appear to be "anything anomalous," nor do they present a national security or public safety risk, federal officials said in a multiagency statement late Monday.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states, said the statement, which was released jointly by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense.

Those tips have resulted in about 100 leads, with federal investigators supporting state and local officials.

RELATED: Gov. Murphy: 'Sophisticated systems' being used to look for drones in NJ

"Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," the joint statement said.

Uncrewed aerial drones have been lighting up the sky at night in New Jersey and nearby states for weeks, since about mid-November, leading to concern from residents and speculation online. Some had demanded answers from local and state officials for answers.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have deployed infrared cameras and drone detection technology to ensure the drones flying over the New Jersey and New York area aren't harmful, according to a law enforcement source. Dozens of agencies have been out daily to find answers and track down any operators acting "illegally or with nefarious intent," the FBI said recently.

The agencies are also looking at social media and other photos to determine what exactly is in the photos. Most of the photos and video depict manned aircraft, according to a law enforcement source.

ALSO SEE: Some residents want to shoot down reported drones. Here's why that would create more problems

But the newly released statement appeared to take a sober view of the mysterious drone sightings, noting that federal official have yet to identify "anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast."

"That said, we recognize the concern among many communities," the statement said. "We continue to support state and local authorities with advanced detection technology and support of law enforcement."

ABC News' Calvin Milliner, David Brennan, Luke Barr, Meredith Deliso, Luis Martinez, Matt Seyler, Aaron Katersky, Sarah Kolinovsky and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.