Duke cancer doctor, patient embark on unique cycling trip in Iceland

The pair are an unlikely duo - doctor and patient - with a shared passion for raising awareness and money for research into myeloma, a blood cancer -- and cycling.

The pair are an unlikely duo - doctor and patient - with a shared passion for raising awareness and money for research into myeloma, a blood cancer -- and cycling.

The pair are an unlikely duo - doctor and patient - with a shared passion for raising awareness and money for research into myeloma, a blood cancer -- and cycling.

The pair are an unlikely duo - doctor and patient - with a shared passion for raising awareness and money for research into myeloma, a blood cancer -- and cycling.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thirteen days. That's the countdown for two people in the Triangle headed to Iceland for a unique adventure.

The pair are an unlikely duo - doctor and patient - with a shared passion for raising awareness and money for research into myeloma, a blood cancer.

Dr. Cristina Gasparetto is a hematologist at Duke by day and a cycling enthusiast when she's not studying blood diseases and cancers.

"Thomas started to cycle, I love cycling, it's what I do when I escape from work," Gasparetto said.

Her love for both is rolling into an expedition in Iceland with one of her longtime patients, Thomas Goode.

"It's going to be difficult, the cold, the wind rain ... we are ready to go for this adventure," she said.

When anybody is diagnosed with cancer, a lot of people, the first thing they think is, am I going to die? How long do I have to live? - Thomas Goode, myeloma patient

Gasparetto met Goode as a patient in 2007.

"I was told I was a prime candidate for a stem cell transplant," Goode said.

Back then, at 34 years old, upper back pain led to his diagnosis of myeloma.

"When anybody is diagnosed with cancer, a lot of people, the first thing they think is, am I going to die? How long do I have to live?" Goode said.

Three transplants later, Goode is gearing up for a bike tour in Iceland.

For three days and two nights, he'll be pedaling in his purpose and hoping to inspire others along the way.

"I'm in a great place, and I'm happy about it," Goode said. "And I just want to let everyone know I am living with my disease."

Gasparetto said she was most excited about the community of doctors, patients and caregivers they will meet on their journey.

"It is also an opportunity to be together and share our stories," she said.

The two are each hoping to raise $15,000.

They will leave on Aug. 28.

