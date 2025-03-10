Duke's Cooper Flagg named ACC rookie, player of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg is the Atlantic Coast Conference's choice for player of the year and rookie of the year.
The league released its all-ACC honors and individual awards on Monday, the day before the start of the league tournament in Charlotte.
That came after voting by league head coaches and media members.
Flagg became the fourth player in ACC history to capture the league's player and rookie of the year awards in the same season. The other three were also Duke players: Zion Williamson (2019), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and Jahlil Okafor (2015).
Flagg was also selected to the All-ACC First Team, ACC All-Rookie Team and ACC All-Defensive Team, finishing second in the voting for ACC Defensive Player of the Year behind Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn.
Louisville's Pat Kelsey, in his first season at the helm, was named coach of the year, finishing ahead of Duke's Jon Scheyer.
The list included Boston College's Donald Hand Jr. as the league's most improved player and California's Jeremiah Wilkinson as sixth man of the year.
Flagg was joined by teammates Kon Knueppel (second team) and Tyrese Proctor (third team) on the all-ACC teams.
FIRST TEAM
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
Chase Hunter, Clemson
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
SECOND TEAM
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Markus Burton, Notre Dame
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Jamir Watkins, Florida State
THIRD TEAM
Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech
Boopie Miller, SMU
Jaland Lowe, Pitt
HONORABLE MENTION
Matthew Cleveland, Miami
Andrej Stojakovic, California
Naithan George, Georgia Tech
Isaac McKneely, Virginia
J.J. Starling, Syracuse
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest
Khaman Maluach, Duke
Viktor Lakhin, Clemson
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse
All-Rookie Team
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Ian Jackson, North Carolina
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California
Khaman Maluach, Duke
The Associated Press contributed.