Duke's Cooper Flagg named ACC rookie, player of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg is the Atlantic Coast Conference's choice for player of the year and rookie of the year.

The league released its all-ACC honors and individual awards on Monday, the day before the start of the league tournament in Charlotte.

That came after voting by league head coaches and media members.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg dunks in Chapel Hill on Saturday as the Blue Devils completed a season sweep of UNC. Chris Seward

Flagg became the fourth player in ACC history to capture the league's player and rookie of the year awards in the same season. The other three were also Duke players: Zion Williamson (2019), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and Jahlil Okafor (2015).

Flagg was also selected to the All-ACC First Team, ACC All-Rookie Team and ACC All-Defensive Team, finishing second in the voting for ACC Defensive Player of the Year behind Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn.

Louisville's Pat Kelsey, in his first season at the helm, was named coach of the year, finishing ahead of Duke's Jon Scheyer.

The list included Boston College's Donald Hand Jr. as the league's most improved player and California's Jeremiah Wilkinson as sixth man of the year.

Flagg was joined by teammates Kon Knueppel (second team) and Tyrese Proctor (third team) on the all-ACC teams.

The 2024-25 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Chase Hunter, Clemson

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

SECOND TEAM

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Markus Burton, Notre Dame

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Jamir Watkins, Florida State

THIRD TEAM

Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech

Boopie Miller, SMU

Jaland Lowe, Pitt

HONORABLE MENTION

Matthew Cleveland, Miami

Andrej Stojakovic, California

Naithan George, Georgia Tech

Isaac McKneely, Virginia

J.J. Starling, Syracuse

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest

Khaman Maluach, Duke

Viktor Lakhin, Clemson

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse

All-Rookie Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Ian Jackson, North Carolina

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California

Khaman Maluach, Duke

The Associated Press contributed.

