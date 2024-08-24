Multi-car crash leaves 1 dead and 3 injured in Harnett County

Investigators say a Ford Fusion crossed the center line and hit another car Friday night.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead, and three others injured after a multi-car crash in Dunn Friday night.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Long Branch Road.

According to investigators, when traveling west on Long Branch, a silver Ford Fusion crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Highlander.

This caused the Toyota to roll over several times and hit a Kia Optima head-on where the car's passenger flew out of the windshield.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

