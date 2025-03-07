2 dead, 4 injured after Durham crash on North Roxboro St.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crash in Durham leaves two dead and four other injured Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Roxboro Street, the Durham Police Department said.

Durham police officers found a overturned vehicle and multiple people injured.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to a local hospital. One of them has life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Further details will be released once available, DPD says.

North Roxboro St. is closed from East Geer St. to Trinity Ave as authorities investigate.