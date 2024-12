Fatal crash on Redwood Road in Durham County, NCSHP says

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a fatal single-car crash Friday in Durham County, North Carolina State Patrol said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Redwood Road near Electra Road.

According to DriveNC.gov, the shoulders are closed near Electra Road.

The number of people killed and the circumstances surrounding the incidents has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.