51st annual walk is on Sunday, March 23 at Duke University Chapel. Here's how to get involved.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 51st Annual Durham CROP Hunger Walk takes place on March 23 at Duke University Chapel, marking over half a century of commitment to ending hunger.

The event is one of the major fundraising efforts for Church World Service (CWS) and its partners, uniting communities in a mission to support global and local hunger relief. Of the hundreds of Walks across the US, Durham has ranked No. 1 two years in a row.

This year, the Durham CROP Hunger Walk hopes to surpass its goal of $220,000.

To participate, register as an individual or team by clicking here. Teams should identify a captain and send their contact information to cropwalkdurham@gmail.com.

What to know before you go:

Location : Duke University Chapel (West Campus). The walk will start and end here.

: Duke University Chapel (West Campus). The walk will start and end here. Activities: Family-friendly activities will begin at 1:30 pm. The Walk starts at 2:30 pm.

Family-friendly activities will begin at 1:30 pm. The Walk starts at 2:30 pm. Parking : Available at Duke University Rd Lots (across from the Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center), Allen Lots (behind the Allen Building), and overflow parking at the Campus Drive Lot at Anderson and Campus Drive.

: Available at Duke University Rd Lots (across from the Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center), Allen Lots (behind the Allen Building), and overflow parking at the Campus Drive Lot at Anderson and Campus Drive. Route: Tour Duke's West and East Campuses. Markers will be placed along the route for walkers who want to shorten the path.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Durham CROP Hunger Walk.