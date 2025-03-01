Brush fire prompts part of Erwin Road to shut down in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large brush fire broke out in Durham Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 4400 block of Erwin Road between Mount Sinai Road and Cornwallis Road. This part of the road is currently closed, Durham Police Department said.

A brush fire closed Erwin Road between Mount Sinai Road and Cornwallis Road in Durham. ABC11/Jeremy Baker

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that a transformer popped and caught the ground on fire. The fire department is blowing leaves and cutting trees to keep it from spreading.

Hundreds of customers are without power in that area, according to the Duke Energy power outage map.

DPD says citizens are advised to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.