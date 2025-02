Water break shuts down part of Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Guess Road was shutdown Sunday morning from Duke Homestead Road and Carver Street.

Durham Police Department said this is due to a water main break.

The road is expected to be closed for 10 hours. DPD said drivers need to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.