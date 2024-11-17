1 injured after Durham officer-involved shooting on Hope Valley Road

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight. Durham Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a "car club" racing in the 4700 block of Hope Valley Road.

According to authorities, an officer arrived on the scene to get people to leave, but objects were thrown at the officer and his vehicle. Once the officer got out of his car, people ran away.

A person pulled out a handgun and refused to drop it despite police saying they told them several times. When they raised the weapon, the officer shot them.

According to the DPD, the suspect entered a vehicle with others and fled.

A description of the car was broadcast on the radio. Another officer later stopped that vehicle, and the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No Durham officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

This remains an active investigation. No further information will be available until Monday.