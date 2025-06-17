Durham police announces new Civilian Traffic Investigation unit: LIVE

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department (DPD) announced it has launched a Civilian Traffic Investigation unit.

The new program will play "a key role in strengthening community connections and enhancing public safety efforts," according to DPD. It will also help free up officers to investigate more serious crimes around the city.

This announcement comes less than 12 hours after there was a shooting on Fayetteville Road, where two teenagers were injured.

The latest weekly crime data showed there have been 32 violent crime incidents in Durham, and that's slightly down compared to last year.