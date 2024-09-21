Durham Police Department work to recruit more female officers amid staffing shortage

Currently, the department has only 65 female officers out of a total of 389.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With roughly 135 vacancies in the Durham Police Department, there's a high demand for more officers.

With a push for more female officers and a general staffing shortage, the department held an event on Saturday to educate women about the opportunities in the department and dispel any misconceptions about women in law enforcement.

"Women generally speaking think that they can't do the job or they won't fit in," Durham Police Lt. Brie Butler told ABC11.

Lt. Butler added that women absolutely can do the job and do belong in the Durham Police Department, despite the field being male-dominated.

"We opened it up to ages 16 and up, specifically for anybody getting ready to finish up high school and trying to figure out what to do next," Lt. Butler said.

Durham Police worked to address specific areas of concern to female officer candidates during Saturday's event. Breakout sessions focused on fitness, firearms, and ride-alongs.

"More often than not, those are the three areas of concerns with women getting into the professional, and so we have officers on hand who are going to lead demonstrations and activities that will hopefully be able to break down some of those barriers," Lt. Butler said.

Roughly 20 women showed up to the event. ABC11 spoke to one of them, Jiah Lewis, a criminal justice major interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement.

"I learned a lot, I learned a lot, I didn't know the different benefits that came with it and the support system they have," Lewis said.

Benefits of joining the Durham Police Department include a $10,000 hiring bonus, up to $3,000 in relocation incentives, paid training at the Durham Police Department's Police Academy, a take-home car program, and provided uniforms and equipment.

Lewis said she plans to continue in the process of becoming a Durham police officer. She has strong examples to look up to along the way, with both Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson providing examples of how women can succeed in law enforcement.

"The best way to effectively serve the community that is diverse in both men and women is to have a police agency that is both men and women serving in it," Lt. Butler said.

