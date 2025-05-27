2 men shot outside apartment in Durham on Mordecai St., police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot Tuesday morning in Durham.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mordecai Street. Police said two men were sitting outside an apartment when they were shot by an unknown person.

Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details are available right now, according to authorities. There is no word if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.