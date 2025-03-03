Shooting leaves 1 man dead in Durham on East Umstead Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham shooting Sunday evening leaves one man dead.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Umstead Street. According to authorities, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and another man with injuries.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The man who was shot died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.