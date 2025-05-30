Durham shooting leaves man dead, 2 women seriously injured

There were multiple reports of shots fired on Rowemont Drive.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot dead overnight Friday in Durham, police said.

Around midnight, 911 callers reported hearing multiple gun shots fired in the 1600 block of Rowemont Drive. Responding officers found a man and two women shot inside a vehicle.

All three were taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. The man died at the hospital.

This is an active investigation and further details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29283. Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or by calling (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.