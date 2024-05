Woman injured after reported Durham shooting on Guess Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is injured after reported gunshot sounds Tuesday night in Durham, police said.

Before 10:30 p.m., Durham police officers responded to a call about gunshot sounds in the 2000 block of Guess Road.

Shortly after, a 21-year-old woman walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to DPD, she has life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were provided.