Harnett County teen honored as hero for saving friend's life after car crash

Harnett County Emergency Services presented Dylan Culley with the Lifesaving Valor Award for his actions in saving his friend's life during a car crash in January.

LILLINGTON, N.C. -- A recent high school graduate was hailed as a hero Monday.

Dylan was a backseat passenger in the car that rolled and hit a large tree.

He was able to save his friend's life by improvising a tourniquet with his hoodie and a metal rod from the vehicle's jack handle.

Dylan said that was something he was taught at Western Harnett High School.

The Lifesaving Valor Award is typically given to a community member who demonstrates exceptional courage in a life-threatening situation.

