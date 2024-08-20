Harnett County teen honored as hero for saving friend's life after car crash

LILLINGTON, N.C. -- A recent high school graduate was hailed as a hero Monday.
Harnett County Emergency Services presented Dylan Culley with the Lifesaving Valor Award for his actions in saving his friend's life during a car crash in January.
Dylan was a backseat passenger in the car that rolled and hit a large tree.
He was able to save his friend's life by improvising a tourniquet with his hoodie and a metal rod from the vehicle's jack handle.
Dylan said that was something he was taught at Western Harnett High School.
The Lifesaving Valor Award is typically given to a community member who demonstrates exceptional courage in a life-threatening situation.