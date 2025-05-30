Kinston police asking for public's help solving 2024 shooting death of 17-year-old Dzyer Gooding

Dzyer Gooding was shot and killed while attending a Memorial Day event at Bill Faye Park in May 2024.

Dzyer Gooding was shot and killed while attending a Memorial Day event at Bill Faye Park in May 2024.

Dzyer Gooding was shot and killed while attending a Memorial Day event at Bill Faye Park in May 2024.

Dzyer Gooding was shot and killed while attending a Memorial Day event at Bill Faye Park in May 2024.

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Memorial Day marked one year since a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed during a celebration at a park in Kinston.

According to the Kinston Police Department, Dzyer Gooding was shot and killed while attending a Memorial Day event at Bill Faye Park on May 26, 2024.

Police said approximately 200 people were in attendance at the event where they found Gooding dead.

No arrests have been made.

Kinston police posted a memorial to social media for Gooding on Tuesday, urging anyone with information to come forward to help solve the case.

"Yesterday marked one year since the tragic and senseless murder of Dzyer Gooding," the department wrote. "We know that someone out there has information that could help bring justice to Dzyer and closure to her loved ones."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at (252)-939-4020, Kinston-Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444, or submit an anonymous tip through the KPD Tip411 App, available on both Apple and Android devices.