Election Day is 4 weeks away: Rolesville voters share what issues are driving them to the polls

Inflation, border security, healthcare were some of the topics voters said they were focused on this year.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Inside Rolesville Diner, an environment one staffer likened to the famed bar featured in the hit show "Cheers," Sal Santangelo and friends gather around two tables.

"This is our morning group," Santangelo said.

Amongst a series of topics that fills discussion between bites: politics.

"Just the way everything is between the pricing of fuel, housing. Just look at all over. Four years ago, I have more money in my pocket," Santangelo said.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll in early July listed the economy and inflation as the two most important issues for voters this cycle, with those answers common amongst diners Tuesday.

"Lowering real estate property taxes and price of land, lower gas prices, grocery prices," said Sherri Wells.

"They doubled insurance on my house. They're doing the same thing with my car insurance. My electricity is going up 13%. How is a person supposed to live," Darcy Kent said.

Another issue drawing attention is border security. One voter, who requested not to have his face shown, was born in South America and is now a US citizen. He expressed frustration over the number of undocumented immigrants entering the country.

"I come into this country legally, but I always work. I work hard. I never asked the President for one penny for my kids," he said.

According to the Center for Migration Studies, as of July 2023, there were 11.7 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States, an increase of about 800,000 year-over-year.

Last week, the Biden administration announced tighter asylum restrictions, further limiting daily border crossings. Both parties have placed blame on each other over border security.

Former President Donald Trump carried North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, with his win in the state four years ago coming by a razor thin margin. According to the State Board of Elections, 80% of registered voters in Wake County cast ballots that year, above the statewide rate of 75%. Across North Carolina, 75.1% of registered Democrats, 81.6% of registered Republicans, and 69.8% of registered unaffiliated voters participated in that election. Both parties have acknowledged it will likely be a tight race once again, spending significant time and resources to drive up turnout and connect with voters.

"I think people have listened to the debates and have made their mind up already," said Paulette Parrish.

While some voters openly shared which candidate they backed, others preferred to keep their choices private. Still, they discussed issues that would motivate their decisions.

"We have sound bites about veterans. A lot of people want to speak about veterans, but they don't ask veterans about need. That's the disconnect right there," said Jerry Mangum, a retired Army Master Sergeant who'd like to see candidates focus in on health care access for veterans.

"The key issues this year is education, where will (that) be within the next 10 years and what voting is going to do for our economy, the children and the people the middle class and the lower class," said Sheila Alston.

Alston said she votes in every election, encouraging her kids to do the same, as she highlighted the importance of down-ballot races.

"That's where I feel like we get our most effect," said Alston.

Voters are hopeful that once the election is over, civility will replace divisiveness, even in conversations amongst peers.

"Believe it or not, both sides -- we have a lot in common. We have fun, break bread together and all that kind of thing. Just when it comes to this political thing or what have you, everybody is 'I'm right. You're wrong,'" said Mangum.