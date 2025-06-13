Enloe High School kicks off Wake Co.'s high school graduation ceremonies this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend marks a significant milestone for thousands of Wake County students, with 11 high school graduations scheduled.

The first ceremony takes place Friday morning at the Raleigh Convention Center, where Enloe High School students will graduate.

550 students make up the graduating class, including Malone Bridgers, Enloe's SGA president, basketball captain, and a key contributor to the school's charity ball, which has raised over $750,000 for local nonprofits over the past four years.

Bridgers will deliver a special address to his senior class during the ceremony. In his message, he emphasizes the importance of cherishing life's small, magical moments.

"My message is to appreciate the little moments, the little magical moments that can easily pass you by but truly shape our lives and make life so special-the things that are easy to miss," he said. "But they're magical. They're beautiful."

Bridgers plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall, where he will study business management.