Federal judge indefinitely adjourns Eric Adams' criminal trial as Hochul plans to meet with Trump

Phil Taitt has more on the demonstrations after Gov. Hochul proposed new overnight on Mayor Adams.

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge has not dismissed Mayor Eric Adams' criminal trial, but on Friday announced it was indefinitely adjourned.

"In light of the Government's motion and the representations of the parties during the conference, it is clear that trial in this matter will not go forward on April 21," U.S. District Judge Dale Ho wrote.

Judge Ho also appointed a private attorney to argue as amicus curiae against the government's motion to dismiss the case.

The news of the delayed trial comes as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday during a session of the National Governors Association.

It is happening days after Trump revoked approval for congestion pricing and one day after the governor announced a package of oversight proposals for City Hall.

On Thursday, Hochul proposed new rules that could significantly affect the way Mayor Eric Adams governs New York City.

The proposed guardrails are designed to curb the influence Trump could have over him after accusations of a quid pro quo deal between Adams and Trump is what led to the Justice Department ordering the mayor's corruption case to be dropped.

However, for the sixth day straight, there were protests calling on Hochul to remove Adams from office on Friday.

Hochul announced her decision on Thursday that Adams will stay in office, citing the will of the voters and Democratic elections. However, she proposed possible restrictions through the end of the year that she will have to get passed through both the City Council and the State Legislature.

However, heated demonstrators said they have no signs of slowly down and they don't want the proposed oversight -- they want Adams out.

"It's not an oversight problem, the problem is Eric Adams, we have a corrupt mayor beholden to Donald Trump, this is a power grab, what we need is Eric Adams to be removed and we're not going to have anything that is less than that," one protester said.

At least six protesters were arrested outside of Hochul's office during Friday's protest.

"While there is no legal basis for limiting New Yorkers' power by limiting the authority of my office, I have told the governor, as we have done in the past, that I am willing to work with her to ensure faith in our government is strong," Adams said in a statement Thursday.