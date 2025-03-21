From Gaza to the Triangle: 8-year-old boy gets prosthetic foot after losing his to war injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old boy from Gaza who lost his foot in the Israeli-Hamas conflict is making remarkable progress in his recovery in Raleigh.

Eslam, who had to have his foot amputated in November 2023 due to war injuries, recently received his first prosthetic. The nonprofit Heal Palestine is assisting Eslam and his mother with medical treatment.

The two arrived in Raleigh on March 8 with a warm welcome from dozens of supporters at the airport. Since then, Eslam has started school, is learning English, and this week reached a major milestone-walking quickly without any support after being fitted with his first prosthetic.

8-year-old Eslam

"She's very happy; she doesn't even know how to describe the sensation," said Israa, who is hosting Eslam and his mother in Cary. "It's been over 16 months since she's seen him walking without crutches, so she's very happy."

Israa added that Eslam is a big soccer fan. "He also loves soccer. He's actually been playing soccer using those supports with my boys and at school. So he's ready."

Staff at EastPoint Prosthetics in Raleigh were surprised by how well Eslam adapted, saying they had never seen anyone walk so comfortably after a first fitting.

Eslam

Eslam and his mother will spend several months in the Triangle receiving physical therapy and additional medical treatment.