Strong storms possible Thursday as part of Level 2 severe weather risk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday is now a First Alert Day as Central NC is included in a Level 2/5 severe risk. A cold front moving in from the West will spark these storms. There will be plenty of fuel available as very muggy and excessive heat will be in place ahead of the front.

The timing of the storms, as of now, appears to be during the late-afternoon and evening hours. The timing could change, so make sure to check back for updates.

The main concern with any storms we see will be damaging winds. A few storms could contain hail as well. A squall line or multiple clusters or storms can be expected.

Thursday's storms will be our last chance of strong storms for at least a week as a dome of high pressure sits over our region keeping us dry for an extended period of time.