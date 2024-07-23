Expert weighs in on Costco 'apocalypse' emergency bucket | What's inside and how to make a basic kit

Costco wants to make sure you're well-fed when the apocalypse starts, offering emergency food buckets with a shelf life of 25 years.

Costco may be best known for samples as you shop and further beloved for unwavering deals like the $1.50 food court hot dogs. However, an emergency preparedness product that's back on sale from the big box retailer has gone viral online, sending shockwaves across shoppers' social media channels and raising questions about what food would hold up in an unforeseen disaster.

For $79.99, Costco members can buy a "reliable source of sustenance" online that lasts 25 years with 150 servings of freeze-dried foods thanks to the Readywise Emergency Food Bucket.

Costco previously sold a similar version of the "just add water" product in 2022 that contained 124 servings for $63.99 at some U.S. locations, that gained attention on TikTok.

The current product details on Costco.com describe the new bucket as a "meticulously curated package" that "goes beyond just food -- it's about readiness in the face of uncertainty."

While it's always smart to be prepared in the case of unpredictable events, such as natural disasters, this kit may not actually be the best bang for your buck depending on the resources available to make the food, such as a heat source or potable water. For example, if damage from a hurricane impacted power and water lines, this kit would be rendered useless.

Jayce Genco, Deputy Press Secretary for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told ABC News that while it doesn't endorse any brands or products, the agency was "happy to see that more and more companies and people are taking steps to prepare ahead of disasters."

Last month when cookbook author and content creator Jeffrey Eisner first shared a glimpse at what he dubbed the "Costco Apocalypse Dinner Kits" with 132 servings that he found in-store for $62.99, social media exploded with questions about the contents, as well as sparked unsubstantiated commentary about if the warehouse retailer was hinting at an impending emergency.

Internet subculture theories have since made the rounds on TikTok and Reddit about apocalyptic events after the post started gaining traction -- but for emergency preparedness experts, this is nothing new.

Tips to make and maintain an emergency food kit

"FEMA encourages people to plan ahead and stock canned foods, dry mixes and other staples that do not require refrigeration, cooking, water or special preparation," Genco said. "Be sure to include a manual can opener and eating utensils. Consider the following things when putting together your emergency food supplies: store at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food, choose foods your family will eat and remember any special dietary needs."

According to Ready.gov, the national public service campaign designed to educate Americans on preparedness for potential disaster response, offers instructions and recommendations to create this kind of kit at home.

Recommended items for a basic disaster supplies kit

"Depending on the circumstances of an emergency and the threat you and your family face, water and heat may not be accessible," Genco said, encouraging things like, "ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, canned juices, non-perishable pasteurized milk, high-energy foods, and foods for infants. It is also important to have food stocked for pets."

The agency suggests storing items in airtight plastic bags and putting the entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

"Maintaining and rotating out a supply of non-perishable food can be difficult for people both in terms of storage and cost. Building an emergency kit that includes food can be built over time," Genco said. "If possible, pick up one extra item such as canned food or gallon of water when you visit the grocery store. Community food banks are a potential resource for food-insecure families to stock their emergency supply kit."

What's inside the Costco emergency food supply bucket

If you're considering the pre-made option from Readywise sold by Costco, here's a look at what $79.99 will get you when you order online.

80 servings of entrees and side dishes, 30 servings of breakfasts, an additional 40 drink servings, which includes freeze-dried pouches of the following:Pasta Alfredo - 12 Servings

Cheesy Macaroni - 12 Servings

Teriyaki Rice (GF) - 6 Servings

Creamy Pasta and Vegetables - 6 Servings

Potato Pot Pie (GF) - 6 Servings

Tomato Basil Soup with Pasta (GF) - 6 Servings

Chicken Noodle Soup - 6 Servings

Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain -12 Servings

Apple Cinnamon Cereal - 12 Servings

Crunchy Granola - 6 Servings

White Rice - 10 Servings

Vanilla Pudding - 16 Servings

Whey Milk Alternative - 24 Servings