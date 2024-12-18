Fallen NC Marine's final mission: Saving lives through organ donation

Despite his death in Europe, the Camp LeJeune lieutenant colonel's wife was determined to fulfill his mission of giving the gift of life.

Despite his death in Europe, the Camp LeJeune lieutenant colonel's wife was determined to fulfill his mission of giving the gift of life.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a year after his death, ABC11 is learning about the final journey of a Camp Lejeune Marine.

Lt. Col. Michael Scott Flurry died after a heart attack last February while stationed in Norway.

But despite his death happening so far from North Carolina, the colonel's wife was determined to fulfill his mission of organ donation.

It's one of the greatest gifts anyone can give, and for Flurry, it was one final act of extraordinary generosity that affected the lives of several people.

Other families have their family members with them because of donation ... I think it's really important. - Lindsay Flurry

ABC11 spoke with Lindsay Flurry on Tuesday afternoon. The sudden death of her husband while on a NATO exercise in Europe was a devastating loss for her and their four girls.

Scott Flurry was only 39 years old when he had the sudden heart attack. His body was returned to Camp Lejeune.

Lindsay Flurry worked through a Chapel Hill organization called HonorBridge to have Scott's organs recovered so he could save the lives of others.

His organs went to a 15-year-old girl, a fellow serviceman, and a mother of four - all in North Carolina. And many more people received his tissue.

"As far as I know right now. He was able to provide both kidneys and a liver, one to a service member, one to a mother of four, and then one to a 15-year-old girl, which all of those resonate deeply with me," Lindsay Flurry said. "One being a mom of four and having a 15-year-old daughter and then another service member."

She said she hopes we all have conversations with our loved ones about becoming an organ donor this holiday season.

She said she hopes we all have conversations with our loved ones about becoming an organ donor this holiday season.

"Absolutely," she said. "Because we want to have Scott here with us during this time. And we didn't have him over Thanksgiving and birthdays, but other families have their family members with them because of donation. This mom can help her daughter better and his family members can have their mom there. I think it's really important."

She told ABC11 that knowing how her husband touched lives even in death provides her with some comfort during this holiday season.

HonorBridge said that only one out of every three people who die can have their organs recovered, which makes having those conversations ahead of time - so critical.