Driver thrown from vehicle in rollover Fayetteville crash on McBryde Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is seriously hurt after being thrown from a car in a high-speed crash.

Authorities in Fayetteville found the person and their Hyundai passenger car in the front yard of a home on the 4100 block of McBryde Street.

Our crew on the scene said the driver went off the road, hit a ditch and rolled the car multiple times. It also took out two drinking water wells before coming to rest.

The driver was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the incident.

