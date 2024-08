16 displaced after fire at Fayetteville home caused by possible lightning strike

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- 16 people are displaced after a fire Saturday at a Fayetteville group home.

It happened on Fargo Drive around 5 p.m.

Firefighters said they received reports the fire could have been caused by a lightning strike, but they are still investigating.

The building's attic was destroyed. The rest of the building sustained water damage from the fire hoses.

There were no reported injuries.