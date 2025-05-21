Fayetteville man charged with murder in death of infant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man was charged with murder in the death of an infant, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

Darrell Lamar Evans Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and the first-degree murder of an infant.

Deputies responded on May 8 to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a call about a baby suffering from a traumatic brain injury. The infant died the next day.

The North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office concluded after the autopsy that the manner of death was homicide.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The baby had been left in Evans' care on May 8.

Evans was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood